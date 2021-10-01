Kids always expect a grand celebration from their parents on their birthday. And no birthday can be complete without a delectable cake! Actress Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemu recently rang in her fourth birthday. The actress along with her husband Kunal Khemu left no stone unturned to make the day special for their daughter. On Instagram Stories, Soha gave us a glimpse of the celebrations. It was a “unicorn land party” for Inaaya and we saw a beautiful light pink cake of the same theme. The unicorn cake looked delectable with a mythical horse having a horn on the head placed right in the centre.





There were some designs in the form of stars and hearts tucked in around the horse. Don't miss out on the pretty edible golden balls placed on the cake.





Unicorn cakes are a trend and children really get excited and happy with an idea like this one. The cake read “Happy Birthday Inaaya” and had the number 4 on it.





Here's a look at the unicorn-themed cake:

Like all mothers, Soha, too, shares a great bond with her daughter. She often gives a peek at Inaaya's daily life through posts on Instagram. Once, she shared an image of Inaaya with a plate full of sandwiches. The lip-smacking sandwiches were made up of brown bread and had freshly cut cucumber and tomatoes. Inaaya also shared some of it with her pet dog. Soha posted a gif that read, “Sharing is caring.” Read about it here.

The actress continues to update her Instafam with her gastronomic adventures from time to time. She enjoyed a cheat day once with a variety of pizzas. She had uploaded a few photos of cheesy pizzas. The spread included classic Margherita, veggie, and paneer pizza. There was also garlic bread, penne pasta, and spaghetti. Click here to read more about it.





Once the actress was also seen enjoying home-cooked food by Kunal. On Instagram Stories, we could spot fried rice in one bowl, and another bowl that had broccoli, shrimps, capsicum, and other veggies. Take a look at it here.





Is reading about Soha's food adventures making you think of stealing some ideas from the actress? Let us know!