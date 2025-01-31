The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has increased the level of risk for previously recalled Lay's potato chips due to “undeclared milk”. In a statement released in December, Frito-Lay stated the company has voluntarily recalled 6,000 bags of 13 oz. Lay's Classic Potato Chips sold in Oregon and Washington, US. According to the announcement, the chips bags "may contain undeclared milk, after being alerted through a consumer contact. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product.” The affected packets came with a label that read “guaranteed fresh” till the date February 11, 2025.





The announcement added, “The product included in this recall was distributed to certain retail stores and e-commerce distributors in Oregon and Washington. Consumers would have been able to purchase these chips as early as November 3, 2024.”





The company also clarified that “no other Lay's flavours, sizes or products are included in the recall”. It went on to add that “no allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date.”

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has labelled the recall under the “Class I” category, reported People Maazine. The Class I, II or III classifications are based on the “degree of health hazard”. The report added that the FDA has defined it as “a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”





Speaking to People Magazine, a Frito-Lay spokesperson said, "This is not a new recall or a change to what was previously announced. The recall was executed in December in full cooperation with the FDA when the issue was identified." The company added, "The recall was limited to two states, and the recalled product has been removed from the marketplace."