Cucumbers are being recalled across the United States amid a salmonella outbreak, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Salmonella are bacteria that can cause illness within 12 to 72 hours of consuming contaminated food. The infection may lead to diarrhoea, fever and abdominal cramps. The FDA said the affected cucumbers were distributed between April 29 and May 19, 2025.





So far, 26 people have fallen ill in connection with the outbreak across 15 US states, with nine requiring hospitalisation. Of the 13 people interviewed as part of the investigation, 11 reported having eaten cucumbers, the FDA said in its latest update.





The cucumbers, grown by Bedner Growers, Inc. in Florida, were distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc. to retail stores, restaurants and other outlets. The CDC said several people also ate cucumbers on cruise ships departing from Florida. Other affected states include Alabama, Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to the FDA.

The FDA said Salmonella was detected during a follow-up inspection at the cucumber farm last month. "Investigators collected an environmental sample from Bedner Growers, Inc. that tested positive for Salmonella and matched recent clinical samples from infected individuals," the agency said.

What To Do If You Have Purchased Potentially Contaminated Cucumbers

People can contract salmonella through contaminated food or water, or by contact with animals, their faeces, or their living environments. The FDA has shared the following safety guidelines in its press release:

If you are unsure whether your cucumber came from Bedner Growers, dispose of it immediately.

When dining out in the coming week, ask whether cucumbers used are from Bedner Growers or Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc.

Thoroughly clean and sanitise all surfaces or containers that may have come in contact with the cucumbers.

Follow the FDA's recommended guidelines on safe food handling and cleaning to prevent cross-contamination.

Contact a healthcare provider if you experience symptoms of a Salmonella infection after consuming cucumbers that may have been contaminated.