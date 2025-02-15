Sachin Tendulkar had a food-tastic Valentine's Day. Don't believe us? Just check out the cricket legend's Instagram. He posted a video where he was seen smashing a heart-shaped pinata cake with a wooden hammer. And who else is featured in the clip? Zero points for guessing – it was his wife, Anjali Tendulkar. In the video, Sachin sat on a chair while Anjali stood behind him. Right in front of them was a vibrant red pinata cake, perfectly themed for Valentine's Day. The setup also included a pink macaron topped with a heart design. As the couple broke open the pinata, a delicious chocolate creation inside was revealed.





Also Read: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar's "V-Day Love Dump" Was A Delicious Affair. See Pics





In his caption, Sachin Tendulkar wrote, “This is what they meant when they said ‘Sweet-Heart'.”

Not just Sachin and Anjali, but the entire Tendulkar family shares a love for good food. Last December, the cricketer's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, gave a glimpse of her foodie adventures in Australia. She shared a post on Instagram Stories. It featured a plate of waffles topped with cream, fresh strawberries and blueberries. The stunning ocean backdrop added to the holiday vibe.





Also Read: Zeenat Aman Swears By A Simple Diet - Here's A Peek Into Her Daily Menu





Sara Tendulkar also got candid about her sugar intake. She wrote, “My diet is usually very low on sugar, but I've been consuming a lot more than I usually do on this trip.” In another note, she admitted, “My guilt is now catching up with me.”





She didn't just share her indulgence—she also started a fun conversation. Adding a poll, she asked, “How do you feel about sugar on holiday?” with options: “Relax, it's a holiday” or “Always stay balanced.” Sara's curiosity turned a simple food post into an interactive moment with her followers. Click here to read the full story.





Following the Tendulkar clan's foodie adventures is always a delight.