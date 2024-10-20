The vegetarian vs. non-vegetarian debate is not new. This heated spat between the two dietary preferences has resurfaced on social media, thanks to a seemingly innocent post by a food blogger. Her simple plate of dal and rice, garnished with the right spices and chopped onions, became the epicentre of a serious discussion. The food blogger's assertion in her caption that vegetarian food is "free from tears, cruelty and guilt" has drawn both support and criticism. Sharing the photo of her meal on X (formerly Twitter), she penned, “I'm proud to be a vegetarian. My plate is free from tears, cruelty and guilt.”





The post has clocked about 3.7 million views, and users flooded the comments section.





“I don't understand why it has to be about cruelty, Etc. Everyone has their own preference. Would you ask a carnivore animal to be vegetarian? Nature has created all of us in a certain way, let's respect that and move on with life. We are built to consume plants and meat both… plants are also living things…,” a user said.

In reply, the food blogger defended, “Plants don't go through child labour pain; animals do. Plants don't suffer from pain; animals suffer. Plants don't have brains; animals do.”





“What's proud of that??? Keep your thoughts and ideology with you, no issues. Don't tell the other side is cruel. Your mentality is more cruel than what's on a Non-vegetarian plate. Better change your mind or change your posts. Coexistence is the ultimate goal in a social community.,” a user commented.

Another person added, “Did she grow this rice at home? If the answer is no, then how does she claim it is guilt-free? Because everybody knows farmers kill animals and insects with pesticides. And the same as this non-vegetarian people don't kill animals at their home so that they can say the same.”

“Even plants are living things... But most will say the plant won't speak, etc... So food is a personal choice, and we should not degrade others with that. That's the point....,” said another.

One more user asked, “How do you think milk is extracted?” The food vlogger replied, “In the dairy industry, mother cows cry for days after their babies are taken from them. Now, imagine if human babies were taken away from their mothers; it would be illegal. But there is no one to listen to those silent animals. It seems like animals have no right to live.”

“It's better to approach food from our own health and wellbeing from our own point of view than as a wake/activist ideology,” a user quipped.

What do you think about the vegetarian food blogger's post? Do let us know in the comments section.