Food and festivals are like two sides of the same coin, one is incomplete without the other. With Navratri celebrations underway, everyone has indulged in the joy of the festive spirit. Our favourite Bollywood celebrities are also making the most of this season. For proof, head straight to Vicky Kaushal's latest Instagram Stories. The actor shared a picture of his special Ashtami meal which was all thing sugar, spice and everything nice. On the menu, there was a crispy-flakey poori served with sukha kala chana (boiled black chickpeas). For dessert, Vicky treated his taste buds to delicious suji ka halwa. Along with the post, the star wished his fans a “Happy Ashtami”.

Vicky Kaushal seems to have a soft spot for sweets, especially homemade ones. Back in August, the actor uploaded a snap on his social media feed. It featured a bowl brimming with home-cooked seviyan (vermicelli). The milk-slathered vermicelli was topped with dry fruits for some crunch. Guess who prepared the lip-smacking dish? It was Vicky's mother Veena Kaushal. “Maa ke haath ki seviyan,” read the side note. Read on to know more.





Just like all of us, Vicky Kaushal is also a fan of street food. The actor allows himself a cheat meal once in a blue moon. On another page of his food diaries, Vicky was seen savouring paani puri. He could not hold back his excitement after enjoying the desi snack “after months”. In his caption, Vicky wrote, “Cheat meal after months!!! Had to be paani puri…Ro dunga aaj (I will cry now).” We totally get it, Vicky! Tagging his friend Akshay Arora to the post, he said, “Love you.” Here's the full story.





Before that, Vicky Kaushal gave in to his sugar cravings by having a plate of peanut butter toast. Oh, there was a half-eaten chocolate bar too. He expressed his fondness for the sweet treats by adding a heart illustration. Full story here.





We await more foodie posts from Vicky Kaushal.