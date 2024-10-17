Langar, or community kitchen, is at the heart of Sikhism, symbolising compassion, equality and service. Meals are prepared and served to everyone. It's a practice that breaks down barriers, promoting selflessness and community spirit. A recent video has taken social media by storm, showing a group of Sikh men preparing a rather unique variation of the traditional langar - with banana milkshake. The video on the Instagram page '@amritsarislive' captures the men peeling an enormous quantity of bananas, neatly placing them on a plate before adding them to a massive mixer. With precision, they pour in fresh milk, blending it into a creamy concoction. The banana milkshake is then poured into large containers, ready to be served in small plastic glasses to visitors. The smiles and delighted expressions on the faces of those enjoying the drink say it all — this healthy, refreshing treat was clearly a hit.





Also Read:Viral Video Of Young Boy Making His Own Tiffin Meal Wows Internet, Gets Millions Of Views

Watch the viral video here:

Also Read: Tiny Platter Of Sushi In Tokyo Wins Hearts Online. Internet Says, "Too Cute"

The video has already garnered close to 10 million views within just seven days of being posted, leaving social media users highly impressed.

One user commented, “Itni khubsurat bhandara sirf Sikh hi karta hai (Only Sikhs can organise such a beautiful community meal).”

Another person wrote, “Punjabia wrga dil kise da ni ho skda (No one can have a heart like the Punjabis).”

“Bilkul sahi aes trah da langar healthy aa coke band kro (Absolutely right, this kind of langar is healthy),” said a user.

Most people in the comments showed respect to the Sikh community for organising such langars.

Variations to the traditional langar are often seen in viral videos. Recently, volunteers serving pizzas at a langar sparked an online debate. Langars are known for offering healthy, simple vegetarian meals like dal, roti and rice. When a clip surfaced on Instagram showing participants preparing and serving pizzas, it left social media users divided. Some expressed displeasure with the modern twist, with one user commenting, “Pizza can't compete with dal phulka.” Another user wrote, “Simple dal roti is Guruji ka langar, so sorry pizza is not langar.” Read on to know more.