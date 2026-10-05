Indians love pani puri, but many avoid their favourite street snack because they worry about how it is made and served. A facility in Mysuru, though, has opened its doors to people through social media to take a look at how large amounts of pani puri can be prepared while keeping the process clean and hygienic.





Shree Guru Krupa Foods in Palahalli prepares everything from scratch and can make nearly two quintals or around 20,000 pani puris, in an hour.





A content creator who visited the factory shared a glimpse of the setup on Instagram and said people could also go to the facility to see how the snack is prepared.

Also Read: Two Gen Z Friends Quit Their Jobs To Sell Pickles, Build Rs 81 Crore Startup





At Shree Guru Krupa Foods, the pani puri making process starts with careful measurement of all the ingredients. The workers prepare the dough by mixing the ingredients in the right amounts and kneading it for a set time. This step is important because the quality of the dough affects how the puris turn out.





Once the dough is ready, it is made into small, round pieces that are then fried. The factory uses a large machine specially designed for this job. It also has a built-in shaker.





The content creator added that the factory uses a special kind of frying machine that is not commonly found in India. It helps the factory fry a massive amount of puris every day. The machines also help keep the process clean and make sure the puris are made in a similar way each time.

Since hygiene can be a concern when eating pani puri from roadside stalls, a group of students came up with a machine that can serve it without human contact.





According to The News Minute, four final year students from Manipal Institute of Technology, Sahas Gembali, Neha Srivastava, Sunanda Somu and Karishma Agrawal, created an automated pani puri vending machine.





Also Read: "I'm Going To Munch On Clay," Foreigner Tries Shillong's Unusual Moshon Snack





The machine handles the main steps on its own. It picks up the puri, makes a small hole, adds the filling and even adds the flavoured water. This means customers can get pani puri without anyone touching the snack during the serving process.