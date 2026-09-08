A Rs 20 vada pav turned into a Rs 15,000 food adventure for a Delhi-based woman after she decided that if she wanted the real thing, she had to go straight to Mumbai. From booking a flight and paying for a hotel to finally finding a street-side stall, she documented her expensive journey for one humble vada pav.

Woman's Mumbai Vada Pav Journey Costs Rs 15,000

In an Instagram video, creator WittySpace jokingly called it an "Rs 15,000 vada pav" and documented her journey from Delhi to Mumbai in search of what she described as the authentic taste of the popular Mumbai snack.

She said she was eating vada pav in Delhi when she had a sudden thought: "Ye koi vada pav hai? Vada pav toh sapno ki nagri mein milta hai!" So, she packed her bag and decided to fly to Mumbai just to have one.





According to her video, she booked a Rs 5,000 flight and headed to Delhi's IGI Airport. Her expenses started adding up quickly. She spent Rs 165 on tea at the airport and later paid Rs 300 for noodles that she said usually cost Rs 50.





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She boarded her flight at around 4 pm and reached Mumbai at around 7 pm. She then booked a room costing Rs 4,000 per day and continued her search for vada pav the next morning. She could have simply ordered the snack, she said, but wanted the full street food experience. So, she headed to a random lane and found a street vendor selling vada pav for just Rs 20.





By then, she said, she had already spent around Rs 15,000 on the entire trip. After taking her first bite, she declared that the journey had been worth it."Vada pav waqai sapno ki nagri mein hi milta hai," she said, adding that after spending so much time and money, she could confidently call it the best vada pav of her life.

Internet Has The Perfect Response

The video quickly got people talking, and the comments were full of jokes, Mumbai pride and, of course, recommendations for more places to try vada pav. One person wrote, "You've shown incredible dedication," while another praised the video, saying, "Nicely scripted."





Several users insisted that the real taste of vada pav could only be found in Mumbai. "Vada pav Mumbai Ki Jaan He," read one comment, while another said, "Asli maza vada pav ka real taste Mumbai me hi milega."





Others immediately began giving her recommendations. "Try Ashok vada pav at Dadar," wrote several users, with one specifically suggesting the famous stall near Kirti College in Dadar West. Another recommended the jumbo vada pav near Thane station.





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The debate soon moved beyond Mumbai too. "Go to Pune. Pune has better vada pav than Mumbai," one person commented. Another suggested that she try vada pav in Nashik, while someone else claimed that Surat had the world's best street food.





The Rs 15,000 price tag also became a major source of jokes. "Per mei to abhi mumbai mei hi hu matlab Mere 15000 Bach Gaye," wrote one user. Another commented, "Kabi kabi train ka safar bhi kar liya karo didi."





One user jokingly summed up the entire situation by saying, "Vada pav pasand nahin aaega to bhi tarif to karna padegi na 15000 kharcha hua hai bhai."