What do you do when the weather is exceptionally hot? Some of us try our best to stay indoors and cool down with a refreshing drink. Some like going to their favourite ice cream parlour. Others opt for a splash in the pool or the beach. Well, one content creator's response to the high temperatures was to do something else altogether. He decided to check if he could bake cookies using the natural heat around him at a particular location. Curious to know more?

Vlogger Matt Peterson shared a reel about his efforts, and it has gone viral on Instagram. He starts the video by stating, "It's almost 100 degrees in New York City, so I'm going to see if it's possible to bake these chocolate chip cookies in a subway station." We see him go to an underground station and start his prep. He lines a baking tray with foil and then removes a box of ready-made cookie dough. He rolls small pieces of the dough between his palms until he gets circular shapes and places them on the tray. He goes to a particular spot further downstairs in the station. He says, "I found a good little hiding area. I'm going to leave them here. Come back tonight. See if they bake."

This viral video has clocked over 5 million views so far and has got many people talking. Most users were concerned that rats or people passing through the station would snatch the cookies away. As one person commented, "They're not even gonna be cooked when you get back. They're gonna be gone." Others were concerned about the (lack of) hygiene of the environment they were kept in. One user wrote, "They've touched the subway air; they literally are inedible now."

The vlogger later uploaded a part 2 video showing what actually happened to the cookies. Matt starts by revealing that he didn't actually leave the cookie dough unattended. He says that he learnt a lesson after the last time he tried a similar experiment. "You better believe I sat in this subway station guarding these all day long," he says. He added that the heat made him sweat a lot. He then gives us a glimpse of what the cookies looked like after 8 hours in the "subway oven." He says, "Honestly, they're not NOT baked." He points out that the big one is still "doughy," but he feels like the smaller cookies are partly cooked. Nevertheless, he admits that they do look raw.

Read how Instagram users reacted to this viral experiment:





"Pizza rat is changing his food of choice just this once."





"NGL, I am VERY intrigued."





"Did he really put the tray on top of a garbage can?"





"I can't believe you sat on the floor..."





"Try it in Kuwait."





"A half-baked idea."





"No, this is so funny, I actually am lol."





"I would have unfollowed you if one bite went into your mouth."





"Did you see any rats as you were guarding your disaster?"





"Gold star for dedication to the bit."





"Come to Saudi Arabia, they'll bake in about an hour or less."





Before this, a video of a man cooking an egg in Bengal using the sun's naturally scorching heat went viral. Click here to read the full story.