A Delhi man was recently judged and scolded by a food delivery agent for his order choice. Posted on Reddit on October 29, 2024, the man shared that he had ordered chicken biryani from Biryani Blues. Instead of simply delivering the food, the agent told the customer that he was not doing the right thing by eating non-vegetarian food a few days before Diwali. "Ye sab chicken mutton diwali ke baad kha lena, kuch saaf khalo Diwali tak [Eat all this chicken and mutton after Diwali, eat something clean till Diwali]," the delivery agent told the man who was left feeling surprised and guilty.





The customer added that he was left speechless and felt that his food choice should be none of the delivery agent's business. He added that he wanted to report the agent but was left confused about whether he should take any action. He shared that this incident spoiled his mood and day. "Mann hi maardiya bhai bilkul, subah se bhukha tha main, on top of that I'm scared ki usne kuch mila na diya ho biryani mein [My mood got spoiled, I was hungry since morning, on top of that I am scared that he might have mixed something in the biryani]," the customer wrote.

See the full post here:







Many Redditors got angry after learning about the food delivery agent's comment, writing that what the customer eats should not be his concern.





"Man, this was one of my biggest fears - this kind of moral policing," a user wrote. Another added, "I too am a vegetarian but I hate it when someone inflicts their dietary preferences on others."





A third one said, "It's your personal choice, eat whatever you want, whenever you want."





What do you think of this post? Share with us in the comments section.