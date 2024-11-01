Amid the massive success of his ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour, singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh celebrated Diwali at home with friends by bursting crackers and posting a video of one of his favourite hobbies - cooking. Taking to his Instagram handle, Diljit shared the recipe for his Diwali special dinner. Any guesses? It is a flavourful vegetarian dish, Kadhai Paneer. Before jumping onto cooking the dinner, Diljit shows the diya and rangoli decorations at his place. Next, he shows his kitchen slab full of all the ingredients peeled and chopped for cooking.





To make his special Kadhai Paneer, the global singer takes a kadhai, adds chopped capsicum and onion, cooks for a while and then removes them from the heat. Next, he takes paneer cubes, cooks these too and removes them from the kadhai. Now he adds all the whole spices, roasts them and removes them from the heat. He then adds oil to the kadhai, followed by garlic and finely chopped onions. Next, he adds finely chopped tomatoes and cooks everything together.





The recipe might be elaborate but Diljit's fun commentary makes it all seem simple and fun. He grinds the whole spices and also makes a paste of the previously cooked onion and tomatoes. Now, he adds the paste to the kadhai followed by spices and the sauteed onion and capsicum. He covers it with a lid and finally adds the paneer. The dish is garnished with kasuri methi and coriander leaves.





"Paaji just made the best recipe of Kadai Paneer," a fan wrote. One called Diljit "Michelin Singh chef" while another called the dish "Dil-paneer."





One fan wrote, "Bhaaji can eat all bloggers and vloggers." Another added, "This Paaji and this bhaaji are the only ones who can fix us."





A fan said, "Paaji sabzi ka to pta nhi but apki recipe sun ke liye muh me pani aa gya ...superb energy n detailed recipe."





After the Delhi concert, Diljit Dosanjh will next perform a show in Jaipur on November 3, Hyderabad on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 17 and Lucknow on November 22, among others, before concluding in Guwahati on December 29.