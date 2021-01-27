Viral: Grilled Cheese Sandwich Made With Doughnuts At Disney World! Would You Try It?

Disney's grilled dougnut sandwich is grabbing attention on social media.

Highlights Disney World introduced grilled cheese sandwich made with doughnuts.

The sandwich uses glazed doughnuts laden with layers of cheese.

The bizarre sandwich attracted mixed reactions on Twitter.

Grilled cheese sandwich, like many other such simple meals, is a go-to for anytime hunger, especially when you are in a hurry to rustle up a yummy and satiating dish. You don't even need to be a good cook to make this 5-min recipe. Just stuff cheese slice inside bread slices and grill it; that's it! To make this simple treat more attractive, Disney transformed it to make cheese sandwich with a glazed doughnut instead of bread slices! This bizarre cheese sandwich is making news for all the good and many wrong reasons.



The grilled doughnut is selling like hot cakes at Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew, a doughnut shop that opened at Walt Disney World recently. The doughnut shop is located inside Disney Springs, the dining and shopping area in Disney World.



Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew posted a sweet video of the donut sandwich oozing with lots of cheese. The post read: "Thought Mom made you a pretty good grilled cheese sammie growing up? Well, you ain't seen nothing yet! Oodles of gooey cheese are griddles on a glazed donut for maximum mind-blowing deliciousness!"



Take a look at the viral post -





(Also Read: Food Order Snatched From Delivery Boy In Noida; Twitter Post Goes Viral)

The glazed doughnut is sliced in half and grilled with layers and layers of cheese. The unusual sandwich garnered mixed reactions on the microblogging site.



Many of them outrightly shunned the idea:











I love to eat the absolute worst foods for a person but this is too much even for me.





(Also Read: Viral Post Makes People Order Food Online For Others; See How It All Began)





Disney using doughnuts for grilled cheese just clogs my arteries and give me 5th stage anxiety...













Why would you ruin two perfectly good foods?!







But there were many other users who were impressed with the novelty of the recipe and wouldn't mind trying it out:





(Also Read: Tea In 2 Minutes! Viral 'Tea Bombs' Is The Latest Trend Brewing On Instagram)









