Social media is a place that has seen everything. From reviving pandemic-hit restaurants to inspiring stories of people struggling to make ends meet, we've seen it all. These are stories that shake us to the core. In the latest story that has gone viral and moved people on social media, a heart-breaking picture of a security guard in Malaysia shows him eating rice with just onion and garlic. The post, originally shared by a friend of his, Apit Lid, shows two pictures - one of the security guard eating his lunch, the other of his packed lunch of plain steamed rice, a full onion and a few garlic cloves. Take a look:

If you are wondering why the man is living on this meagre meal for the day, the caption to the post will explain. "Man for example... Hardworking work... The salary is just as much as everyone else.. But why do they eat garlic + ripe water gravy + big onions + garlic??? Because he loves his family in the village... A month of treating him to nothing more than 100 he said, the remaining salary is all sent to the village, if I have more provisions, sometimes I treat him to eat, hopefully everything will be eased..." Apit wrote in the caption written in Malay, explaining how he sends almost 90% of his salary to his family in the village for their needs and survives himself on the minimal.

The viral post garnered about 3.5k reactions and about 22k on other shared posts. It had many reactions online with several people praying for his sustenance - some offering help, while others suggesting ways to his help his family. Many people also appreciated the gesture of security guard's friend Apit Lid who brought the condition to light. People also commended the security guard's unconditional love for his family. "This kind of human beings are becoming extinct.. may they stay strong.." a Facebook user wrote.

