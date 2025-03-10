Omelette is a beloved dish enjoyed by people of all ages. From extra cheesy variants to soft and buttery masala options, this dish has evolved into countless varieties worldwide. As food fusions continue to trend, unusual omelette recipes have also gained attention. One such unconventional creation, the Chilli Oreo Omelette, is currently making waves on Instagram. A food vlogger shared an Instagram video featuring a street vendor in Kolkata whipping up this truly bizarre creation. The clip kicks off with the vendor heating oil in a pan to prepare his omelette.





The man cracks a few eggs into a glass, whisks them up with chopped green chillies and onions and spreads the batter onto the pan. But here is where things take a wild turn – he grabs some Oreo biscuits and places them right in the omelette. With a smooth flip, he ensures the omelette is evenly cooked. And just like that, the Chilli Oreo Omelette is ready to be served. But before handing it over, he takes it up a notch and garnishes it with sauce, spices and a few more green chillies.

Watch the full video below:

The internet did not take this bizarre omelette dish well. Here's how some people reacted to the video:





One person wrote, “This just pissed me off so bad."





Another said, “Two words: absolutely insane."





“Bro deserves to spend some time in prison for this," read a LOL remark.





Echoing a similar sentiment, a user exclaimed, “Just because you can mix two things doesn't mean you should. Who even thinks of this?"





“That's not food," read a comment.





Someone screamed, “Justice for Oreo.”





What do you think about the Chilli Oreo Omelette recipe? Do let us know in the comments.