If you are particular about the amount of sugar or milk in your coffee, these viral coffee experimentations might leave you shocked. Food blogger Calvin Lee from Singapore regularly tries bizarre food combinations and posts them on his Instagram handle. One of his experiments that recently went viral, amassing more than 5 million views, is tuna and coffee. For the unversed, tuna is a type of fish and is usually sold in cans. Now what happens when you add tuna to a cup of coffee? Calvin Lee tries in this viral video.





The video begins with the food blogger emptying a can of tuna into a cup of coffee. He mixes it well and shows the coffee-covered tuna. The text reads, "I got a very bad feeling about this." He takes a sip and dislikes the taste immediately. "What a disturbing taste, OMG. Fishy and bitter. Not a good way to start the day. Don't try." He ends the video by drinking a jug full of water.





In the caption, he writes, "If you're curious and want to try this tuna coffee, be sure to prepare a jar of water by the side."







The comments section filled with all kinds of reactions.





"Why would you do this I was already feeling sick," a viewer writes. Another who found it fun, says, "Nohhh lol but why do I want to try this? Haha." A user adds, "Thank you for being the sacrifice for our curiosity." A follower writes, "This is the day Calvin's stomach gives up."

Also Read: Bengaluru's "Invisible Pani Puri" With "Colourless Water" Has Internet's Attention





If you think the food blogger stopped here, there is more. In another video, he added raw, chopped onions to his coffee.





The clip begins with Calvin putting pieces of red onion into a cup of coffee. "Not very sure about this. But never try, never know," he writes. After taking a sip, he can be seen looking confused and uneasy. "A very very uncomfortable cup of coffee. The spicy onion flavour makes the coffee taste extra bitter. I don't like it. But you can try if you are curious lol" he shares.





In the caption, he writes, "I love onion, but not with coffee."







Here are some fun reactions to this food combination:





"The second I saw onions I knew it would be a bad idea," a user writes and another jokes, "Thanks for confirming!" A curious foodie suggests, "Can you try coffee with chilli oil or Szechuan pepper?" A disappointed viewer adds, "Please stop doing this to coffee."

Also Read: “Gosh, Disgusting!” Internet Recoils To Octopus Crawling Across A Kitchen Table





What are your views on these coffee experiments? Share with us in the comments section.