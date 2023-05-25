Ever since online meetings and video calls became popular, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the internet has been flooded with hilarious and bizarre incidents of people leaving their mic or the camera on. Remember the viral girl Shweta, who mistakenly left her mic on during a group meeting on Zoom? Or the employee who attended his office meeting while driving a car? Now, another incident has made its way to this prestigious list. Best part? It's too relatable to miss.

Recently, a Twitter user Vandana Jain shared a funny incident from her online office meeting, which has left the internet in splits. While attending a team meeting, the 28-year-old woman - much like many of us - was munching on a packet of chips unknown to the fact that her microphone was still on. Moments later, her manager texted on the group chat, asking Vandana to mute her mic.

“Can you please mute your mic? The sound of you eating chips is too loud," read the manager's message.

Alongside the screenshot of the chat exchange and a picture of the chips she was relishing, Vandana wrote, “I was in a meeting when my manager texted me this... Am I in trouble?”

The post has gone viral bagging headlines as well as over 5 lakh views and tons of reactions on the microblogging site. Putting their wit on display, the Twitter profile of Lay's India also reacted to the post. “Getting in trouble for all the right reasons,” their tweet read. Take a look:

Vandana Jain's incident reminded many of their “lockdown days.”

Others have termed her manager “savage.”

“Manager is surely not enjoying your eating ASMR,” read a tweet.

One of the users wrote, “No trouble unless there is a Lay-off... Then the Lays may be the reason…”

Another said, “What a gentleman who didn't write 'annoying' and instead wrote 'loud'.”

What are your thoughts on this incident? Tell us in the comments.