The foodie in us loves nuggets, right? These bite-sized, breaded, and deep-fried pieces of chicken, or any other meat and vegetables, are our go-to food item when we crave some snacks. But a video featuring an easy-to-prepare recipe for scrumptious nuggets has led to some questions among health-conscious people on the Internet. In a video posted on Instagram, a woman says these nuggets will not just be a favourite for adults but also for your kids at home. The woman says, “You can also freeze the nuggets and fry them whenever you want,” and continues showing the rest of the recipe.

The nuggets are then coated in egg, followed by bread crumbs and cooked on a medium flame. She shares, “We have already put one egg inside for binding. And there is bread inside. So, there is no need to make an extra egg or maida slurry. Just coat them in breadcrumbs and fry them. They get fried very quickly in very little oil and medium flame because we had already half-cooked the chicken at the beginning.”

As the nuggets take on a nice brown colour on both sides, they are ready to be savoured with the flavourful chutneys. Revealing their taste, the woman shares, “Try making nuggets like this once. They will be very delicious. They are very soft and juicy on the inside. So, must try this yummy recipe.”

Watch the full video below:

The recipe garnered mixed reactions from health-conscious foodies.

A user said, "The amount of oil the bread must've soaked." Echoing the same emotion, another person added, "That was the only concern I had in this recipe."

Someone replied, "When you put it in hot oil, it doesn't absorb that much oil."

A foodie stated, "Girl, it's not even a waste. It's so damn unhealthy."

"The frying part at the start was unnecessary. Instead, just boil the chicken, and the rest follows the same recipe," read a comment.

Another foodie called the recipe “Heart attack special.”

“You could have soaked the bread in milk too to get the same texture for nuggets instead of giving it a bath in oil and making it unhealthy,” someone suggested.

A person mentioned, “So bad for health, internal body parts crying in the corner.”

What do you think about the nuggets recipe? Do let us know in the comments.