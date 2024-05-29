Foodies recently celebrated International Burger Day 2024. To mark the occasion, popular food delivery platform Swiggy chose to use a special photo on X. The brand reshared an old photo that ace Indian cricketer Virat Kohli had posted on the social media platform in 2016. In the picture, a young boy can be seen biting into a burger. In front of him, a plate with more burgers is kept on a table. Virat captioned it, "Throwback to a time when I would eat everything. No wonder I turned into a chubby boy. Feasting on burgers in this." Swiggy gave the post its own twist, writing, "Sometimes you eat one good burger and think about it for the rest of your life! Happy burger day."





Check it out below:

Virat Kohli is known to follow a strict fitness regime and a healthy diet. However, we sometimes do get a glimpse of his foodie side. Some weeks back, a video showed Kohli, accompanied by his fellow RCB players, ordering junk food like pizza and aloo chaat. It seemed to be a gimmick, but the video nevertheless took the internet by storm. It was captioned, "Virat Kohli says goodbye to diet." Click here to read the full story.





Last year, Virat also posted about enjoying mock meat on Instagram. He gave a shoutout to a brand, stating, "You really nailed this mock chicken tikka". Find out more here.





Recently, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also posted about an incredible meal they enjoyed at a Bengaluru restaurant. He said it was "Hands down one of the best food experiences of our lives." Find the complete story here.





