Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma recently celebrated her birthday on May 1. Her husband, star cricketer Virat Kohli, had taken to social media to pen a heartfelt message on the occasion. Virat also recently gave his followers a small glimpse into one of the ways the couple celebrated Anushka's special day. On his Instagram stories, he gave a shout-out to a celebrated Indian chef and the photo accompanying it was that of a restaurant menu. The beautifully decorated cover carries the words "Celebrating Anushka" on top, and the name of the restaurant - Lupa - is seen below an illustration of its logo.

Tagging the chef, Virat Kohli wrote, "Thank you Manu Chandra for an unbelievable dining experience the other night. Hands down one of the best food experiences of our lives." Take a look at the screengrab below.

Virat has not yet provided any more details about this memorable meal. Last month, we got another glimpse of his foodie side through a viral video. In the X post, King Kohli was captured ordering different types of junk foods on his phone. Click here to read the full story.

Curious to know more about the place Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited? Lupa Bengaluru is Chef Manu Chandra's flagship restaurant that offers Modern European fare. Last month, popular chef and former MasterChef Australia judge Gary Mehigan also dined here. The restaurant was named among the best in India for 2024 by La Liste, a France-based restaurant guide and ranking company. Before starting Lupa, Chef Manu Chandra had worked for 17 years as a chef-partner for the Olive Group and helped to launch brands such as Fatty Bao, Monkey Bar, Toast & Tonic, etc.





