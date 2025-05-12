Baking fruit-flavoured desserts is one thing, but making the dish look like a fruit is another. A woman has managed to achieve both in one go. Baker Jesha Ann Stevens' orange-shaped pastry is bound to make you grab a pair of baking gloves and get started on your version of the dessert. Wondering why? Her delectable pastries look like real oranges and are healthy for your gut as well. The video begins with the content creator dumping orange-coloured dough on the countertop. “Good morning, we are making some oranges,” she claimed.





The video then proceeds to reveal the process behind her pastries, from creating a mix with vanilla to making orange-flavoured filling for the dessert. The buns are sourdough, according to Stevens, which means they are healthy for the gut. This means one can have a natural-flavoured pastry without any stress about diet or health. The end of the clip shows Stevens putting some leaves to make the oranges look real. She then proceeds to cut a pastry and reveal the orange filling inside it. The video was set to Maroon 5's Sugar, hitting home the point that this dish is all about some sugary goodness.

Watch the full video here.

The video left a lot of people impressed. “Oh My God. HOW DO YOU GET THAT BEAUTIFUL ORANGE TEXTURE AAAAAAAAAAAAA?” a user asked.





“I want to take a master class from you,” another wrote.





“Damn!!! That looks scrumptious, “ a person remarked.





On the other hand, some people were left a bit unimpressed by the dessert. “I love these videos, but when the milk spills over the edge of the pan it makes my brain itch,” an account remarked.





Stevens has often posted videos of delectable pastries that will make you want to indulge in some sweet treats yourself. Case in point- her chocolate marbled sourdough combined with homemade whipped chocolate brown butter. The content creator makes the entire process look easy as she moves around to create a sourdough fit for all chocolate lovers. If you love some chocolatey goodness with your snack, this could be the best option for you.

Watch the video below:

What are your thoughts on these beautiful desserts? Let us know in the comments below.