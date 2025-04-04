When it comes to showing love and care, food can be the ultimate gesture. It's a powerful way to demonstrate how much you value someone. Picture this: You're craving pasta, but for some reason, you can't get your hands on it. Just then, you hear a knock at the door, and your favourite person surprises you with a steaming bowl of cheesy goodness. Wouldn't you feel special? Recently, social media users stumbled upon a heartwarming video that showcases a similar romantic gesture. In the clip, which has gone viral on Instagram, a woman's boyfriend disguises himself as a delivery agent to bring her food late at night.

The reason? The woman lives in a hostel where boys aren't allowed, and this was the only way he could catch a glimpse of her. The text overlay on the video reads, "POV: When your boyfriend isn't allowed in the hostel, so he dresses up as a Jio Mart delivery guy to bring you food." The clip begins with the man arriving on a scooter, while his girlfriend records the video from inside the hostel gates. He hands her a bag, and his smile reveals his joy at seeing her. After taking the bag, the woman playfully replies, "Thank you, bhaiya."

The clip is making a lot of noise on social media. People have labeled him as a "pookie." A user commented, "The look when he heard 'bhaiya' is priceless." Another added, "He deserves a kiss, girl!" However, not everyone was impressed. "He didn't come to the hostel anyway, so what's the point?" one person wondered. On the other hand, some users were inspired by the romantic gesture. "See, girls, don't ever settle for anything less," a comment read.

A person shared a similar experience, saying, "On my girlfriend's birthday, I decided to surprise her in a playful way. I borrowed another phone and called her, speaking in a different Hindi slang. Pretending to be a delivery guy, I told her that her food had arrived. Curious but unsuspecting, she came downstairs to collect the parcel, thinking that one of her friends might have ordered it for her. I stood there, wearing a helmet, completely unrecognizable. She took the parcel from me without a second thought."

