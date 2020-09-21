SEARCH
Ever Tried Keto Dal Makhani? This Recipe Will Leave You Craving For More!

If you are a die-hard fan of dal makhani, you need not worry at all as we have a ketogenic version of the classic that tastes just as good.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: September 21, 2020 17:18 IST

  • Dal Makhani is traditionally made with black whole lentil
  • Dal Makhani is a popular Punjabi dish
  • You can make a ketogenic version of the popular recipe too

It seems that the whole world has woken up to the benefits of ketogenic diet, and the obsession is far from dying down so soon. A bunch of our favourite celebrities cannot get enough of it either. For all those who are wondering, ketogenic diet is a diet that encourages you to load up on fats (yes, you read that right) but there's a catch. While you are eating those fats, you are also supposed to cut down on your carb intake drastically. In the absence of carbs, your body starts burning fats and thus, you end up losing some kilos, according to experts. But keto diet does not suit many people, hence, it is always a good idea to consult a dietician first before you start. 

Now, the moment you think about dieting, you start to think about all the things you would have to let go, but what if we tell you that's not the case all the time? If you are a die-hard fan of dal makhani, you need not worry at all as we have a keto version of the classic that tastes just as good. This NDTV Food recipe is ideal for lunch, dinner or any special occasion. For this recipe you would need some chironji seeds, tomato puree, cream, ghee, green chilli, ginger, cumin seeds, hing, salt, baking soda, red chilli powder and garam masala. Yes, this dal makhani recipe replaces black urad dal with chironji seeds and saves a good amount of carbs. Try this yummy recipe and let us know how you liked it! 

(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

