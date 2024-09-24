People have sometimes taken advantage of the convenience of food delivery apps in unusual ways. From ordering a meal during a flood-like situation to catering an engagement ceremony through food delivery, we have come across many such viral stories in the recent past. Some days ago, a video creator shared a clip showing himself delivering an Uber Eats order to a classroom while a lecture was ongoing. The Instagram reel has clocked 5 million views so far and sparked a range of reactions in the comments section.

Also Read:Customer Sings "Happy Birthday", Gives Gift To Delivery Agent. Internet Calls It "Wholesome"





In the video by matis_livraizoneur, the Uber Eats delivery agent (the video creator) is seen arriving at a door at the back of a classroom. He looks around for a customer named Anthony who ordered the food. The person behind the camera says that it is him and takes the package. He also gives the delivery agent the verification code when he asks for it. The video creator is then seen cycling down the steps of the classroom to exit through the door at the other end. He apologises to the professor for the disturbance. The professor asks the class if someone ordered a pizza. The delivery person apparently tells him that he has already handed over the food. The professor continues his work. The text on the clip simply reads, "POV: you order Uber in the middle of a lecture."

Watch the complete viral video below:







Also Read:Vlogger Turns Zomato Agent To Show How He Earned Rs 20 On App, Video Is Viral





Users had a lot to say about this clip. While some felt it was disrespectful, others thought that many university professors wouldn't mind. Nevertheless, some were surprised by the reactions (or lack thereof) of people around. Read some of the comments from Instagram below:





"Obviously it's a backbencher."





"Bruh that Uber guy has no time to waste."





"Bro completed his mission."





"That's extremely disrespectful towards your professor."





"How not to get a recommendation letter from your professor."





"My lecture professor enjoys having students sitting in eating and listening. Better than talking to an empty room."





"Most chill professor I have seen."





"Most uni teachers are very chill in my experience."





What did you think of this viral video? Let us know in the comments below.





Also Read:Why You Should Never Throw Away Food Delivery Boxes Without Doing This First