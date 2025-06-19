In India, food isn't just about flavour, it is also about identity. And one debate that refuses to cool down is the age-old clash between vegetarians and non-vegetarians. From dinner tables to social media threads, people across the country love to argue over what's healthier, tastier, or more authentically "Indian." Our culinary landscape has long been a melting pot of such heated conversations. The veg vs non-veg divide has sparked fresh discussions, with passionate voices on both sides. Now, cutting through the seriousness of the debate, a food vlogger's hilarious take on the issue has gone viral online. Shared on Instagram, the clip features vlogger Jonas at a food stall in Chandigarh that's serving up something called 'Veg Chilli Chicken'-- a dish that has left the internet scratching its head.





In the video, Jonas says, "We are in Chandigarh and they've cracked this whole veg-non veg debate. Nowhere in India are they as innovative as here." Pointing to the stall's signboard, he adds, "Here, they have veg chilli chicken. Nowhere in India will you see this innovation, only in Chandigarh."

Watch the video here:

The clip soon went viral.





A user commented, "Chicken identify as a vegetarian."





Another joked, "The chicken was vegetarian, you misunderstood it."





"Welcome to Chandigarh mate," a comment read.





Someone commented, "May be its plant based?"





A user commented, "I saw a place in Mumbai selling Veg Hamburger."





Another clarified, "It is really veg I have eaten it is made up of soya."





Nowadays, vegan meat is becoming a popular alternative for people who want the taste of meat without actually eating animals. Made entirely from plants, this mock meat is crafted to look, feel, and taste like the real thing. It usually contains ingredients like soy or pea protein for that meaty texture, wheat gluten for chewiness, and sometimes even jackfruit or mushrooms for a fibrous, savoury bite. Legumes like lentils and chickpeas are added for protein, while veggies like beetroot give it a nice colour and juiciness. Oils like coconut or sunflower help with that fatty, juicy feel we associate with meat. To top it all off, a mix of spices and flavourings gives vegan meat its bold, meaty flavour, making it a solid choice for burgers, nuggets, kebabs, or even mince.





What do you think of the "Veg chilli chicken"? Let us know in the comments!