Bizarre ice cream flavours are nothing new to foodies who keep up with social media trends. Various viral videos have featured unusually tempting or unappetising ice creams in different parts of the world. But have you ever heard of a biryani-flavoured ice cream? A recent Instagram reel shows a person trying it out along with other unconventional flavours. In the now-viral video posted by Akash Mehta, we see him ticking off flavours he wants to try on the menu. He selects ketchup, chips, biryani, olive oil and chai.





His reaction after tasting the ketchup one is ambiguous and he admits he doesn't know how he's feeling about it. Next, he takes up the cup with the ice cream infused with biryani flavours and prefaces his tasting by saying "It shouldn't be a thing. But I feel like this is going to really hit." He takes a bite and there's a moment of silence. His verdict? He says that "it's worth trying but maybe not worth finishing." Next, he tries the olive oil one and calls it "amazing." His favourite, however, turns out to be the chai ice cream. The final flavour is the chips, which he ends up liking, rather to his surprise. Watch the full video below:

The reel has received a lot of interest online. Akash has revealed that the shop is located in Dubai Mall. In the comments, many people expressed their disapproval of there being a biryani-flavoured ice cream. Read how some Instagram users reacted below:





"The eyes and silence spoke volumes on the biryani."





"As a biryani snob, I strongly condemn this abomination."





"I couldn't do this! Biryani ice cream I can't."





"Yo, whoever suggested biryani as ice cream should be sent to prison."





"Hmmmm it could work, saffron is in biryani and works well in ice cream."





"This is making me question everything rn."





"Omg, I need to try these."





