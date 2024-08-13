An X post has sparked concern about water pollution, safe drinking water, and filtration systems in Noida and other cities in general. An X user posted a photo of what they claim is a three-month-old RO filter used in Noida. The item, which seems to be taken from a household water purifier, has a brown exterior. It suggests that a lot of sediment has built up over time in this filter. Near the edges, the colour turns darker and one can spot patches of dirt particles. Take a look below:

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the post by the X user.

The X post has received over 259K views so far. It has got a range of reactions online. Several people felt that the condition of the filter was an indicator of higher levels of water pollution in the area. Some pointed out that the pictured object is not an RO filter, but another kind of filter.





Also Read: Live Cockroach Infestation And More Food Safety Violations Found At Malakpet And Dilsukhnagar In Hyderabad





One X user wrote, "This is the pre-sediment filter and not the RO filter. Your water filter is a RO system, that usually has 6-7 layers of filtration (Reverse Osmosis being one of them), in addition to having an external pre-sedimentation filter, which captures the most large particles(mud/iron)." Another clarified, "Maybe he doesn't know but that's not pre-RO filter, it's the second stage and should not be this clogged in 3 months."





Here is how some of the other X users reacted:

Talking about water filtration, a recent study suggests that boiling and filtering your water before drinking can reduce microplastics. To test the process, the researchers introduced nanoplastics and microplastics (NMPs) into the water before boiling it and filtering out the precipitates. They found that in some cases, up to 90% of the nanoplastics and microplastics were removed. Click here to read the full story.

Also Read: X Post Shows Man 'Working' On Laptop Outside Momo Shop, Internet Reacts