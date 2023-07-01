Gin and tonic, with a dash of lemon and cucumber, is probably the ultimate drink for every gin lover. It is light, smooth, and helps you unwind; which is why it makes a popular choice to start the weekend on a relaxing note. But what about those who prefer to steer clear of alcohol? While we don't promote alcohol consumption, it doesn't mean you should be deprived of the essence. That's why we've found the perfect substitute for you - the non-alcoholic version of gin-and-tonic. Wondering how to make it? It's pretty simple. Let's dive into the details.

Creating Your Own Non-Alcoholic Gin-N-Tonic at Home

Gin is typically made with juniper berries, infused with various herbs and spices to enhance its aroma and flavour profile. Taking inspiration from the gin-making process, we'll show you how to create your own non-alcoholic gin-n-tonic at home instead of relying on store-bought options.





To make this drink, you'll need to gather your ingredients. While juniper berries might not be easily accessible, we have a clever substitution - rosemary. Food and drinks experts recommend using two to three sprigs of rosemary to replace one teaspoon of juniper berries. If you have juniper berries, boil and prepare a puree, strain it, and mix it with other ingredients. If not, infuse rosemary in water and then blend it with tonic.

You can get as creative as you want with the concoction, but let's start with a simple recipe. We'll add lemon, cucumber, and mint to give it a refreshing twist. That's all it takes!

Serve Up a Unique and Refreshing Mocktail Experience

Start by mixing juniper berry puree/rosemary water with lemon juice, cucumber, and mint. Crush it all together with ice. Transfer the mixture to a glass and top it with tonic water. Add some ice, garnish with cucumber and mint, and voila - your drink is ready. Click here for the step-by-step recipe for gin-less gin-n-tonic.





So, what are you waiting for? Prepare this delightful mocktail and serve your family and friends something unique and refreshing. And don't forget to keep it on your next house party menu as a welcome drink.





If you decide to experiment with the concoction, we'd love to hear from you! Share your unique recipes and variations in the comments section below. Cheers!