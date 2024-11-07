Malai is the creamy heart of many Indian dishes. It is a rich and sweet dairy product made by heating milk to separate the cream, then cooling and condensing it to create a thick, smooth paste. It is popular in desserts like ras malai, malai peda, and kulfi. But have you ever heard of Malai Roti? Imagine the buttery flavour converted into the form of a flatbread. Recently, a video featuring Malai roti grabbed many eyeballs on Instagram. It was shared by the influencer @youtubeswadofficial and was shot in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The caption read, “Sabse famous Malai wali Roti. Ek baar life me try zarur karna (The famous Malai roti. Try it once in your life).” A note atop the video read, “Ye pakka nahi khayi hogi (Definitely you would not have eaten this).”

In the video, the food vendor can be heard saying, “Sir ye hai malai roti. Ye banayi jaati hai keval dudh se. Jagah jagah aaploge ne vaise roti toh kaafi banai hogi but ye banti hai sirf malai se. Isko aap 5 minute mein bhi kha sakte ho. Gol round shape mein hoti hai isliye apun isko roti kehte hai (Sir, this is malai roti. It is made only with milk. You must have made many rotis like this, but this is made only with malai. You can eat it in 5 minutes. It is round in shape, so we call it roti).”

The confectioner added, “Iske upar sir dry fruits dala jata hai - badam hai, kaju hai, javitri, jaiphal, ilaichi hai. Malai ke upar iska swad sir aur behetarein bana dete hai. Ye sirf sau gram ka 100 rupae rehta hai. Ek piece toh takriban 180 rupae ke aas pass rehta hai (Dry fruits are added on top of it - almonds, cashews, nutmeg, mace, and cardamom. It is added to make its taste even better. One piece costs around Rs 180)."

At the end of the video, after tasting the malai roti, the influencer said, “Sabse achchi baat hai ki bahut hi laajabab iska swad hai” (The best thing is that its taste is amazing).

Well, this malai roti has failed to impress some foodies in the comments section.

A user wrote, “Kabi banaras ka naam suna h 50 saalo s yaha malai puri bechi jaa rhi h (Have you heard of Banaras? For the last 50 years, Malai Puri has been sold here).”

Another mentioned, “Ek baar khali uske baad toh puredin ulti aai ya aane wali hai aisa lgta h (After eating it once, it feels nauseating the whole day).” To this, the influencer, who posted the video, asked “why?”. The person explained, “Bhai Malai roti boht heavy hoti hain toh Bloating feel huwa (Malai roti is heavy, so I felt like bloating).”

A comment read, “Farji hai (It is fake).”

“Overhyped,” said a user.

“Tandoori roti lag rhii h (It looks like Tandoori roti),” expressed a few.

What do you think about the malai roti? Do let us know in the comments below.