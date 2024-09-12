In an effort to nourish our bodies, we often reach for foods that are labelled “healthy,” thinking we are making the right choice. But sometimes, despite our best intentions, what may seem good for us can have the opposite effect. This happens most often when we are trying to manage our weight and stick to a balanced diet. One such go-to snack is nuts and seeds. They are small, crunchy and seemingly harmless, right? These are often touted as nutritional powerhouses, making them a popular choice for snacking. But the question is: are they really as beneficial as we think, especially if are mindlessly munching them all day long? Before you pick another almond to chew, read on to know why you should avoid consuming nuts and seeds as a snack.





Also Read: Want To Start A Family? 7 Nuts And Seeds That Can Boost Your Fertility

Photo Credit: iStock



What's Wrong With Consuming Nuts and Seeds Every Day?

Nuts and seeds should not be consumed daily as they contain very little amounts of micronutrients that get them the label of “healthy snacks.” As per nutritionist, Shalini Sudhakar (@consciouslivingwithshalini), nuts and seeds do have a good micronutrient profile like folate, niacin, omega-3, magnesium, etc. but they are “barely in milligrams.” Nuts and seeds are predominantly made up of fatty acids. This means they are very high in calories and fat.





So, when you consume a handful of nuts and seeds as a snack, you are consuming very high calories and fat and very minimal micronutrients which is not healthy at all.

How Much Nuts And Seeds Should You Consume In A Day?

Nutritionist Sudhakar suggests consuming only 5 to 6 nuts and seeds in a day and not more than that. You can choose any one nut or a mix of nuts but in limited quantities, so that it nourishes your soul and also provides you energy to carry out your day-to-day activities.

Watch the full video below:

What Is The Best Way To Fulfil Micro Nutrient Requirement In Our Bodies?

Vegetables. As per nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar, the best way to increase and fulfil your micronutrient intake is by consuming your daily veggies. If you are struggling to include more vegetables in your diet, here are some easy ways to add more vegetables to your daily diet:

1. Dal

A great source of protein, dal tastes amazing with roti and chawal. But how about adding grated lauki and other vegetables while boiling it? It is a great way to make dal more nutritious and add essential vitamins and minerals to your diet.

2. Cheela

Cheela itself is high in protein and a source of many essential micronutrients. An easy way to make it more wholesome is by adding spinach or beetroot into the batter. This can be an easy way to make it more wholesome and nutritious within no time.

3. Idli

Fluffy idlis steamed to perfect make for a delicious breakfast or evening time snack. But have you ever had stuffed idlis packed with veggies? All you have to do is add finely chopped vegetables or vegetable puree to amp up its nutrition quotient.

4. Gravy Dishes

Who doesn't like creamy and spicy gravy dishes? But, did you know you can add mashed vegetables to them to make them more wholesome? Yes! Try adding mashed pumpkin or lauki to the preparation for a healthy meal!

5. Smoothies

Vitamin-rich smoothies made with veggies like spinach and carrots can easily be paired with sweeter fruits like pineapples and bananas. Drink up these smoothies to add more micronutrients to your diet.





Also Read: Bone Health: 5 Nuts And Seeds You Must Have For Stronger Bones