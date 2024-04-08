Food is quite versatile with many artists using food to create fantastic presentations and edible artworks. However, have you ever thought that food can be used to make instruments? In a viral video on Instagram, digital creator Ethan Tyler Smith makes a flute out of a carrot! The best part? It works too! The carrot-flute video, posted on Instagram by @musoraofficial, has amassed more than 5.6 million views. What's more, the video creator also gives a tutorial on how to make a recorder (flute with a whistle mouthpiece) out of a carrot. What to give it a shot? Read on to learn how to make a carrot-flute.

How To Make The Viral Carrot-Flute With A Whistle Mouthpiece

Before you begin, it is important to note that this craft can be tricky and you need to be careful with the knives and other tools so that you do not get hurt. Here is how Ethan makes a flute out of a carrot:





1. Begin by chopping the top of the carrot and peeling off the skin.

2. Using a drill, make a long, straight hole inside the carrot.

3. Give the carrot a good wash to get rid of any tiny pieces and then pat it dry.

4. For the whistle, cut into the carrot until a third of the hole is covered by the knife. Careful, now cut on a 45-degree angle to meet that same line.

5. Now chop off the other end of the carrot and shape that tiny piece in a way that it perfectly fills into the tip.

6. Take a screw and make the small flute holes. The carrot-flute is ready.

Here is another video in which the carrot is being used to make a slide-whistle. If you are interested in making carrot instruments at home, this video is more detailed on how to master the art of making the whistle. Watch:







In follow-up videos, the artist has also used several other vegetables like peppers to make a trumpet, cucumber to make another flute, and sugarcane to make a didgeridoo (a wind instrument made from hollow wood).

