Japanese cuisine has been taking the world by storm. From sushi to gyoza, ramen to teppanyaki - we have all tried these wonderful foods loaded with flavours. The noodle soup or ramen has become so popular that there are now instant versions available in local supermarkets. It often happens that we consume ramen noodles and the broth is left over. Rather than simply discarding it, a Japanese company has come up with a creative solution. They have used ramen broth to make fuel to power up a tourist-special train in Japan! Yes, ramen broth is indeed being used as fuel.

Believe it or not, a Japanese transportation company, named Nishida Logistics, has invented an alternative fuel using leftover ramen broth. According to Modern Met, biodiesel is made from resources sent by local restaurants and comprises 90% tempura oil and 10% ramen broth. First, the lard is separated from the ramen broth and then it is refined in a special way that prevents its hardening. This ramen fuel is less damaging to the nearby environment than conventional fuels and also leaves behind a delicious aroma when it travels the Japanese landscape. Many locals often think that the smell of ramen means that a restaurant is nearby!

Further, it is a sustainable way to use this leftover ramen broth without having to throw it away.The tourist-special ramen train can house up to 60 passengers and has two wagons. It is called Amaterasu Railway and is located in Miyazaki prefecture, Japan. A 30-minute ride on this open train takes you through the beautiful sights of the countryside. It also goes across Japan's highest train bridge, at 344 feet. A video tour of the entire journey has been chronicled by many YouTube channels. Take a look:











Would you travel by this unique Japanese train? Tell us in the comments.