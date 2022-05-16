We often encounter some of the most brilliant cooking hacks on our social media feed. Expert cooks and home chefs often share these tricks that make the processes of cooking much easier. Recently, a viral video showed an easy way to measure sticky ingredients without making a mess. The idea was to simply make a gap in the dry ingredients that could be filled without the need for a spoon. And now, another such easy hack has got us impressed. This easy hack to make chilled Mimosas has made us wonder, why didn't we ever think of it before?





The video of the easy hack was shared on Instagram Reels by Carla Alva (@carlaalva), and soon reposted by the popular page @todayyearsold. In the clip, Alva starts by making orange juice cubes in an ice tray. But that wasn't all that she did! Take a look at the viral video here:

The super easy hack has already clocked in 12 million views and 500k likes. "I thought she was making OJ cubes for OJ, but she one-upped me," read the caption to the video. In the clip, Alva froze orange juice in the freezer to make orange ice cubes. Then, she simply popped two ice cubes in a glass, added some sparkling wine and voila! Fresh, chilled Mimosas were ready to enjoy.





Wasn't that a clever trick? Instagram users too were left impressed with the genius trick to quickly make a batch of Mimosas for summer season. "Perfect for summer mimosas by the pool!! Thanks," wrote one user. "We have aliens amongst us because why haven't I ever thought of this," said another one. A few others suggested some other drinks that could be made with the orange juice cubes.





This is not the only clever cooking hack to have gone viral on Instagram reels. Recently, a brilliant hack showed how coriander leaves can be removed from the stem with a simple trick. The video went viral and received over 147 million views.





