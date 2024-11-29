A group of friends dining at a popular restaurant in Hyderabad made a shocking discovery when they allegedly found a half-burnt cigarette in their chicken biryani. According to the video posted on X (formerly Twitter), the incident seemingly occurred at Bawarachi, a well-known restaurant in Hyderabad, sparking concern over food safety. The video of the incident was posted on the social media platform by user Vineeth K on November 25. In the footage, a group of nearly 10 men can be seen sitting at the table, with half-eaten food in front of them. One of them lifts a plate of biryani to show the burnt cigarette, while the others angrily shout at the restaurant staff.
As the video continues, the situation escalates with staff members surrounding the table while the men continue to voice their complaints. The heated exchange caught the attention of other diners, who watched in shock. The group can be heard expressing their disgust and frustration.
Cigarette 🚬 Butts in #Bawarchi biryani …
Nerchukoni intlo chesukovatam uttamam pic.twitter.com/j2ct9mxn2Q— Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka) November 25, 2024
Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims made in the X post.
Other social media users reacted to the video post. One user remarked, "This is why I hire a cook at home," while another humorously wrote, "They added it for additional taste." Others, however, suggested that some customers might be staging such incidents to get a free meal, with one commenting, "All restaurants should have CCTV to track these situations."
Here are some of the reactions left on the post:
butts flavour biryani— Bhavesh (@tweetquick11) November 25, 2024
They added for additional taste— ๒ђครкคг (@shivsun) November 25, 2024
I kept cook bro monthly 5k— Jwala SAP HR (@jwalasaphr) November 25, 2024
These things happen. When I was a college student, found a cigarette butt in the bowl of sambhar in my college canteen. Talking of 1996. Did not raise a ruckus. Quietly worked with the management to improve safety. Hear from current students that food quality there now is great.— incorruptibilis (@ashridhar) November 29, 2024
The video has raised questions about food safety and cleanliness at restaurants.
