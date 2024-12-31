Indian cuisine is becoming more popular worldwide, but dishes with global recognition are still limited to a few, like butter chicken and samosas. However, many people from around the world can try local dishes by meeting Indian friends, neighbours, and even family. A video going viral on Instagram shows an Indian man introducing his Korean family to the iconic aloo poori combo.





In the video, the man's sister-in-law can be seen looking excited and curious as a plate full of pooris is set on the table. There is also a bowl of aloo matar placed next to it. She tries her best to pronounce the names of the dishes.





"Looks tasty," the girl says in Korean, eager to try the Indian food. With a bite of poori in her hand, she looks confused and asks, "How do I eat this?" She then eats a bite of aloo and poori and likes the taste, calling it "good." The fun video ends with the Indian man saying that his sister-in-law ate five pooris but now wants kimchi and rice.







The video went viral, with more than 25 million views. Take a look at the comments section:





"Indian food means heaven food," a foodie wrote, while another added, "I wonder how poori will taste with kimchi."





A viewer said, "I love the way she says poori."





Commenting on ending the Indian meal with kimchi, a user wrote, "Koreans can't live without rice and kimchi." Another chimed in, "Kimchi is an emotion for Koreans, like daal chawal for us."