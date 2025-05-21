Indians and their love for good food truly know no borders – and when it comes to something as refreshing as coconut water, it is almost impossible to say no. Coconut water, a natural source of essential minerals like potassium, magnesium, calcium, and sodium, is the perfect drink to beat the heat. Now imagine finding this tropical delight not on a sun-drenched beach in India, but on the bustling streets of London! That is exactly what British Indian influencer couple, Akshay and Deepali, recently stumbled upon. In a video now going viral on social media, the duo captured a charming slice of desi nostalgia in the heart of the UK capital.





The clip shows a coconut seller expertly poking a hole in a fresh coconut and inserting a straw – serving the drink in classic desi style. The unexpected presence of such a setup in London sparked nostalgia and joy among viewers. The side note read, “Gave me Chandini Chowk Feels!”

Watch the full video below:

The clip sparked a series of discussions in the comments section. Many social media users even reflected on the time of the colonisation of India by the British.





One user hilariously said, “Reverse Colonisation.”





Another mentioned, “Once upon a time: India became Mini Great Britain....”





Someone said, “The World is round.. what goes around comes back..”





A social media user called it “Uno reverse.”





Echoing the same emotion, a person commented, “Soon the Chaiwala will enter the trains and start chaaayeee chayeeeeee.”





“Coconut water and sugarcane juice are good for health, especially in this heat,” said a food enthusiast.





What are your thoughts on seeing a coconut seller serving fresh, mineral-rich water in the streets of London? Let us know in the comments below.