Birthdays and cakes go hand-in-hand, but what if we told you there's a game-changing way to enjoy your favourite dessert? Meet this influencer mom who has impressed the internet with her fresh fruit cake recipe. Gone are the days of traditional buttercream and sugar-laden cakes. She has created a stunning three-tiered cake made entirely of fresh fruits, including watermelon, blueberries, strawberries, oranges and basil leaves. In a video, the woman shared a recipe of her creation, made specially for her husband's birthday at their son's request. With a little creativity and some clever use of straws and toothpicks, she transformed plain watermelons into a work of art. The best part? This “fruit cake” is not only visually appealing but also super easy to make.

The caption reads, "How did I do 1-10? Zakkri's been asking me for months to please make this cake for his dad's birthday as a surprise! It was super easy to make, and we all enjoyed the rinds!"

Also Read: "POV: There's Cake In The House": Internet Relates To Woman Dealing With Cake Craving

She started by cutting watermelons of different sizes and stacked them to create the three tiers. With the help of straws, she placed each watermelon tier on top of the other, creating a sturdy and even base. Using toothpicks, the woman put an array of colourful fruits like strawberries, berries and oranges to the watermelon tiers. She then added some fresh basil leaves for a pop of green. To complete the look, she stuck the age number on top of the cake. And just like that, the fruit cake was ready to be served.

Check out the video here:







Also Read: Influencer Tries Cheesecake With Baked Beans And We Can't Digest The Idea





Needless to say, this innovative fresh fruit cake recipe has taken the internet by storm, with over 3 million views on Instagram.

A user commented, “So pretty, so demure, so healthy.”

Another mentioned, “What? This should be a new trend for cakes!”

“Wow, that's a 10 for sure. I want to try to make it,” a comment read.

Someone else wrote, “My son would LOVE this, he's obsessed with watermelons !!!!! Thank you for this idea.”

What do you think of this video? Let us know in the comments below.



