Weekend calls for family time, meet-ups and of course, indulgence! Delicious foods play a significant role in defining weekend activities. Be it a fancy Sunday brunch at your favourite breakfast joint or a lavish lunch at home - we go on a bingeing spree over the weekends, keeping diet thoughts at bay. It seems star siblings Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan too echo our thoughts. On the occasion of National Sisters Day (which was on August 1, 2021), the two went on a bingeing spree and devoured chicken curry, chocolate cakes and much more.





On Sunday, both Karisma and Kareena took to their respective Instagram Handles to give us glimpses of what their weekend looked like. They shared a fun Insta Reel with the famous Justin Bieber song "Yeah, you got that yummy-yum" playing in the background. The reel features the two devouring appam, chicken curry, paratha, chocolate cake and more. The second half of the video, we also saw Karisma and Kareena taking afternoon nap after a heavy weekend lunch. Much relatable, right?





Kareena shared the Insta Reel and wrote alongside, "Lolo and I had a productive weekend." Karisma reposted the video, adding, "Always love our lunches." Take a look at the indulgent video:

If you thought that just the Kapoor sisters had a decadent Sunday, then you are absolutely mistaken. Their best friend Malaika Arora enjoyed a lavish Sunday lunch too. She, along with her partner Arjun Kapoor, had a 'Tuscan' lunch at home, with homecooked pasta, brioche and more. Here's a glimpse of their fancy lunch date:





