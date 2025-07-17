Have you ever found yourself hungry on the go, craving something warm, filling, and easy on the pocket? In India, that's not a problem. From bustling railway stations to sleepy village corners, you will find meals that cost as little as Rs.10, and they are often more satisfying than you would expect. Those foods are local, soulful and speak about everyday comfort. Street food carts, especially, is where this magic happens. For just Rs. 10, you can get a plate of steaming idlis, spicy chole kulcha, a tangy tamarind rice, depending on where you are in the country. Let's take a delicious little tour to find out what fits into a single ten-rupee note.

Also Read: Beyond Biscuits And Samosas: 5 Iconic Kerala Snacks To Enjoy With Your Evening Tea

Here's How A Rs 10 Meal Looks Like In Different Parts Of India:

North India:

From bustling metro cities to spiritual towns, North India serves up bold and satisfying flavours. Street vendors here offer everything from spiced breads to comforting curries that reflect the region's rich culinary heritage.

1. Delhi: All About Spice And Tradition

Bedmi Puri With Aloo Sabzi: A classic breakfast dish, especially in Old Delhi, bedmi puris are deep-fried and stuffed with spiced urad dal, served with a fiery potato curry.

A classic breakfast dish, especially in Old Delhi, bedmi puris are deep-fried and stuffed with spiced urad dal, served with a fiery potato curry. Chole Kulche: Soft, fluffy kulchas paired with tangy chole, often topped with pickled onions and green chillies.

2. Amritsar: Butter And Boldness

Aloo Kulcha: The city's pride, it is stuffed breads roasted in tandoors and served with spicy chana.

The city's pride, it is stuffed breads roasted in tandoors and served with spicy chana. Chana Chaat: A tangy mix of boiled chickpeas, spices, and chutneys, it is often served with kulchas or as a standalone snack.

3. Lucknow: Here Nawabi Elegance Meets Chaat Drama

Samosa With Chutney: Crisp, golden samosas filled with spiced potatoes are served with tangy tamarind and green chutneys.

Crisp, golden samosas filled with spiced potatoes are served with tangy tamarind and green chutneys. Matar Ki Chaat: It is made from white peas (locally called matara), mashed and pan-fried into crisp patties, then topped with lime, ginger, and chaat masala.

4. Varanasi: Soulfully Simple

Kachori-Subzi: A breakfast staple, the kachori here is served with a runny potato curry.

Photo Credit: iStock





South India

With a focus on fermented rice-lentil combos and coconut-based accompaniments, South Indian Street food is light yet flavourful. The street food culture here is rooted in comfort, freshness and simplicity

1. Chennai: Comfort And Consistency

Idli: Soft, steamed idlis here are served with coconut chutney and sambar. You can add some ghee for added aroma and softness.

2. Bangalore: Quick, Wholesome And Satisfying

Vada: Crisp urad dal fritters, vada is often paired with idli and chutney.

3. Hyderabad: Spicy And Layered With Local Flair

Mirchi Bajji: Stuffed green chillies dipped in besan batter and deep-fried to perfection; it is served with a garnish of chopped onion and lemon juice.

Photo Credit: iStock

East India

A mix of crunch, spice and tang, East India's street food is addictive and diverse. Every city has its own version of crowd-pleasers, often involving punchy chutneys and spiced fillings.

1. Kolkata: Fried, Spicy And Irresistible

Telebhaja: A variety of deep-fried snacks like beguni, alur chop and mochar chop sold at roadside stalls.

A variety of deep-fried snacks like beguni, alur chop and mochar chop sold at roadside stalls. Ghugni: A spicy yellow peas curry topped with chopped onions, chillies, and a squeeze of lime-served in pattal bowls.

2. Patna: Earthy Flavours And Filling Bites

Sattu Paratha: Flatbread stuffed with roasted gram flour, green chillies, and garlic-paired with tangy chutney.

Flatbread stuffed with roasted gram flour, green chillies, and garlic-paired with tangy chutney. Litti: Whole wheat balls filled with spiced sattu mix, roasted over coal and served with chokha.

3. Bhubaneswar: Sweet Meets Savoury

Chhena Poda: Burnt cheesecake made from fresh paneer and sugar, sold in slices at sweet shops and stalls.

Burnt cheesecake made from fresh paneer and sugar, sold in slices at sweet shops and stalls. Dahibara Aloodum: Odia-style dahi vada topped with spicy aloo dum and ghugni, finished with a drizzle of chutney.

4. Guwahati: Light, Local And Traditional

Pitha: Steamed or fried rice cakes filled with sesame and jaggery, served hot especially during Bihu.

Steamed or fried rice cakes filled with sesame and jaggery, served hot especially during Bihu. Jhalmuri: A spicy puffed rice snack mixed with mustard oil, raw veggies, and peanuts-made fresh in paper cones.

Photo Credit: NDTV Beeps

West India

Flavour-packed and vibrant, West India's street food is known for its creative use of chutneys, sev, and spices. It's the kind of food that excites the palate and keeps you coming back for more.

1. Mumbai: Maximum Flavour, Minimal Fuss

Vada Pav: The quintessential Mumbai snack-spicy potato fritter tucked inside a pav with garlic chutney.

The quintessential Mumbai snack-spicy potato fritter tucked inside a pav with garlic chutney. Bhajiya: Onion, potato, or chilli fritters-crispy, greasy, and best paired with cutting chai.

2. Ahmedabad: Crisp, Dry And Tangy

Khakhra: Thin, crunchy roti-like snack made from wheat flour and spices, perfect for munching on the go.

Thin, crunchy roti-like snack made from wheat flour and spices, perfect for munching on the go. Sev Usal: A spicy curry made with peas and topped with crunchy sev, chopped onions, and lemon.

3. Pune: Fusion And Full Of Zing

Misal Pav: A fiery mix of sprouted moth beans, topped with farsan and onions, served with soft pav.

A fiery mix of sprouted moth beans, topped with farsan and onions, served with soft pav. Kanda Bhaji: Onion fritters made with gram flour and served with green chutney-crunchy and filling.

4. Udaipur: Royal Roots, Street-Ready Snacks

Pyaz Kachori: A flaky pastry filled with spicy onion masala, served with tangy tamarind chutney.

A flaky pastry filled with spicy onion masala, served with tangy tamarind chutney. Mirchi Vada: Large green chillies stuffed with potato, dipped in batter, and deep-fried.

Photo Credit: iStock

Central India

Central India blends the influences of both North and tribal culinary traditions. The street food here is rustic, comforting, and full of soul, offering a taste of the heartland's flavours.

1. Bhopal: Subtle Spices, Strong Aroma

Poha: Flattened rice sauteed with onions, mustard seeds, turmeric, and topped with sev and coriander.

Flattened rice sauteed with onions, mustard seeds, turmeric, and topped with sev and coriander. Sulemani Chai: Light black tea with a squeeze of lemon and hint of spice-perfect with bhutta.

2. Indore: Snack Capital Of The Heartland

Kachori: Crisp shells filled with spiced lentils or potato mix, served with tamarind and coriander chutney.

Crisp shells filled with spiced lentils or potato mix, served with tamarind and coriander chutney. Samosa: Triangle-shaped snack filled with spiced potato or peas, available on nearly every street corner.

3. Raipur: Tribal Simplicity Meets Street Style

Fara: Rice dumplings stuffed with spiced dal paste, steamed and sometimes sauteed with mustard and curry leaves.

Rice dumplings stuffed with spiced dal paste, steamed and sometimes sauteed with mustard and curry leaves. Moong Dal Chilla: Thin pancakes made with moong dal batter, stuffed with onion, tomato, and coriander.

4. Jabalpur: Hearty And Homegrown

Aloo Bonda: Similar to a vada pav-mashed potato balls coated in gram flour and deep-fried, served with chutney.

Similar to a vada pav-mashed potato balls coated in gram flour and deep-fried, served with chutney. Sabudana Vada: Crispy fritters made from sago, peanuts, and mashed potatoes, perfect during fasts or as a snack.

Also Read: Is There A Better Way To Enjoy Poha In Summer? Yes, With Cucumber

Photo Credit: iStock

While prices may vary depending on location and vendor, one thing is certain - India's street food scene is a culinary journey worth exploring. So, what are you waiting for? Dive in and discover the flavours of India!