They say the right glass can make all the difference when it comes to wine. True connoisseurs swear by it. The shape, the stem and even how it feels in your hand, all add to the experience. But while most people focus on sipping, swirling and appreciating a designer glass, one man had a completely different idea. And he didn't stop at just one or two glasses, he took it to an entirely new level with one hundred and fifty. If you ever find yourself at a party with Sun Chao Yang, don't be surprised if he brings more than just two glasses - one for him and one for you. No, he might just turn up with enough for everyone. But here's the catch: he won't be holding them in his hands. Instead, he'll be balancing them all on his chin.

Sun Chao Yang, a record-breaker from China, recently pulled off a mind-boggling feat that landed him in the Guinness World Records. He managed to balance 150 wine glasses on his chin. This moment was shared in a video posted on Instagram by Guinness World Records. The clip shows him standing on stage with the official emblem in the background, supporting a massive, round blue platform stacked with fragile wine glasses. A long, straight rod stretched from the base of the tray to his chin, helping to maintain the balance.

Watch it here:

The caption read, "Most wine glasses balanced on the chin - 150 by Sun Chao Yang."

As Sun Chao Yang carefully lowered the platform and took it into his hands, the structure gave way. The glasses came crashing down, shattering into countless tiny pieces.

Social media had a lot to say about it. Comments poured in, ranging from admiration to playful jokes. One person wrote, “This man clearly has better control over his chin than his hands.” Another joked, “He should've just walked home with them still on his chin.” A third joined in with, “Why does this feel like a metaphor for life?”

So, do you think you could do it? Or are you just as blown away as the rest of us? Either way, one thing is clear - when it comes to breaking records, sometimes all you need to do is keep your chin up.

While the record may seem fascinating, do not try this at home as it can lead to any potential injury or risk.