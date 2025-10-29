It's always a treat when Neena Gupta shares her home-made recipes on social media. After all, nothing beats the magic of ghar ka khana, packed with comfort, flavour and nutrition. On Wednesday, the film veteran dropped a video on Instagram, where she was seen preparing the staple South Indian breakfast uttapam, but with a special Punjabi twist. The Badhaai Ho actress admitted that she learnt the recipe from one of her friends. ‘Thank you, my friend, for this recipe,” she wrote in the caption.

Neena Gupta's Vegetable Uttapam Recipe I How To Make Vegetable Uttapam

Neena Gupta began her preparation process by adding mustard seeds, urad ki dal (black gram dal), curry leaves and a red chilli into an oil-laden wok. After the ingredients started to simmer, she gently spread out the dosa batter, loaded with a mix of veggies, including sliced carrots, onions, capsicum, coriander leaves and green chillies, on top of the tadka uniformly. Next, she covered the wok with a lid for a few minutes and crispy vegetable uttapam was ready to be savoured. In the final step, Neena Gupta flipped the golden-brown uttapam before taking it on her plate and relishing the lip-smacking taste with coconut chutney.

Uttapams are not only tasty but also great for weight loss. Want to make it at home for yourself and your family?

Here are 5 uttapam recipes that you must try:

1. Oats Uttapam:

You can kickstart your day on a healthy note by whipping up this nutritious, protein-packed and fibre-infused uttapam made from tomatoes, capsicum, and onions. Click here for the recipe.

2. Palak Paneer Uttapam:

Get rid of unhealthy snacking and midnight hunger pangs with this uttapam variation. Palak (spinach), a great source of iron and paneer, rich in protein, can help keep your cravings at bay. Full recipe here.

3. Moong Dal Uttapam:

All you need is to make a smooth paste from soaked moong dal and mix it with spices and veggies for a thick batter. It pairs exceptionally well with pudina chutney or ketchup. Read on to know more.

4. Soya Uttapam:

You can feel the goodness of soya in every bite of the crunchy uttapam, an absolutely satisfying combination. It can be consumed either during breakfast, lunch or dinner. Recipe is here.

5. Mushroom Uttapam:

This wholesome uttapam is a must-try for mushroom lovers, offering a delectable English spin. Click here for more details.

Which uttapam recipe are you going to try first?