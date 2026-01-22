Nick Jonas has once again proved himself to be the biggest supporter of his wife, actress and global icon Priyanka Chopra. No, we are not making the claim – his latest Instagram video says it all. In the clip, the 33-year-old can be seen relishing a plate of crunchy and flavourful dosa, paired with a bowl of thick and creamy coconut chutney. But what stole the show was his choice of song attached to the post, subtly reaffirming why the singer continues to enjoy the affectionate title of ‘jiju' among his Indian fans.





Alongside enjoying his South Indian meal, Nick Jonas won hearts by grooving to the hit Bollywood track Teri Dulhan Sajaungi from the 2005 film Barsaat, featuring Priyanka Chopra. Bipasha Basu and Bobby Deol. For the unversed, the song Teri Dulhan Sajaungi is currently trending on social media, with users dancing and lip-syncing to the peppy number. And guess what? Nick Jonas also joined the bandwagon, cheering for his wife. The text overlay read, “When they have dosa at the breakfast buffet.” Meanwhile, his caption said, “This song hits.”

Watch the full video below:

The internet showered love on the video:





“Okay, this video did it for me and the music in the background,” commented actress Lakshmi Manchu.





“You should know that you are the best jiju,” gushed a user.





“Was waiting for Jiju's reel on this song since it started trending! Oh my God… I manifested this,” wrote another.





“Please, someone give Jiju an Aadhaar card already,” shared someone else.





“12-year-old me never imagined Nick Jonas vibing to this song and loving dosa. Wow,” confessed a fan.





“He is more Indian than an Indian,” noted one person.





“The best son-in-law of India,” agreed an individual.





“Nick, you look so cute embracing Indian culture. It's seriously refreshing and heartwarming. Thank you for being so gracious,” read a sweet remark.





Nick Jonas is a big fan of desi food. Earlier, Priyanka appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4. On the Netflix show, she talked about how her husband has picked up an Indian home remedy that many people swear by – kadha.





When Kapil Sharma asked if she had introduced Nick to Indian spices, food habits, or traditional drinks like fennel water, Priyanka Chopra said, “Not that one particularly, but the kadha we have when we get sick here, we always make that back at home.” She added, “Nick has kadha and hot water no matter where he is. He knows that much.” Click here to read the full story.





Earlier, during a conversation with the BBC, Nick Jonas was asked to choose between two well-known snacks – samosa and spring roll. The singer did not hesitate and said, “samosa” without an ounce of doubt in his voice. Here is the full story:





We cannot wait to hear more stories about Nick Jonas' love for desi food.