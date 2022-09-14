Visit any restaurant or pub, you will find mixologists constantly experimenting with their drinks. Mixing alcohol with various flavours, syrups and edible flowers to create a unique concoction is no less than an art. Don't you agree? But it seems that a restaurant in Thailand has taken their love for mixing cocktails to a whole new level. Wonder how? As per a report by the Reuters, mixologists at the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok Hotel stirred up a Negroni cocktail, with more than 630 litres of the bitter Italian drink. Deemed to be the largest Negroni cocktail in the world, the drink includes gin, vermouth and Campari.





Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok Hotel took to Facebook to further announce that on September 12, 2022, the hotel achieved a Guinness World Records title for creating the "largest Negroni cocktail" in the world. "Clocking in at a remarkable 633.65 litres, 126 litres more than the previous record-holder, our talented bar team combined 210 litres of one part each of gin, Campari and Rosso Vermouth in a specially-built 1.4 x 1.7-metre container surrounded entirely by ice, displayed at our beautiful outdoor garden, Urban Oasis," an extract from the post reads. Take a look at the complete post:





The world record-breaking attempt took place during a lavish ceremony and was supervised by Guinness adjudicator Kazuyoshi Kirimura.





Speaking about the achievement, Patrick Both, the general manager of Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, told Reuters, "Its long term in the planning". He added that the restaurant has earlier prepared various such large cocktails but doing it for Guinness World Records is different. "It has different rules and regulations to follow. "And we are really very proud that we have been able to do it," he added.





If given an option, would you want to try this 'record-breaking' cocktail? Do let us know in the comments below.