Gulab Jamun is a much-loved Indian dessert. These deep-fried treats are soaked in a sweet, fragrant sugar syrup flavoured with cardamom. Over the years, gulab jamun has met multiple fusions, like the sweet syrup being infused with rosewater and saffron. These sweet delights are often served at Indian festivals, weddings and special occasions. However, do you know how gulab jamuns are made in bulk? If the foodie in you is intrigued by the thought, then look no further. A content creator has shared a video on Instagram showcasing the entire process of how gulab jamuns are made on a large scale. Let's have a look, shall we?

The video begins with workers straining the water from the cottage cheese, which was kept in huge bowls wrapped in a thin cloth. The cottage cheese was made by heating the milk to kill bacteria, and then acidifying it with a starter culture to convert milk sugar (lactose) into lactic acid. Then, the coagulated milk is drained off, and the solidified form is collected in a container. Following this, khoya, also known as mawa — a creamy, slightly sweet, and nutty ingredient made from dried whole milk is added to the containers.

The two ingredients are then mixed properly, and two spoons of aluminium sulfate are added. Afterwards, the mixture is passed to a cutting machine resulting in equal-sized round balls. Finally, the balls are deep-fried and added to sugar syrup before packaging. They are then appropriately weighed and kept in containers. The content creator shared the video with the caption that read, “Gulab jamun aaise banta hai (This is how Gulab Jamun is made).”

Reactions were quick to follow. One social media user wrote, “Awesome,” Another quipped, “There's literally flies in there, and they are using bare hands. Disgusting.”

Food videos with unhygienic preparation processes often go viral, leaving social media users triggered about their quality. A while back, we stumbled upon a video of mango juice packaging. Many social media users called it a “Slow poison.” Read on to know more.

