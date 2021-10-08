We love biryani, don't we? Juicy succulent meat mixed with aromatic rice - biryani makes one popular choice for all. So much so that every region of India has its own version of biryani to offer - Hyderabadi biryani, Awadhi biryani, Kolkata biryani, Sindhi biryani and more. That's not all. Today we also find different types of experimentations done with a hearty bowl of biryani. From paneer biryani to egg biryani, veg biryani and more - options are many, leaving us spoilt for choice. Then there are some bizarre biryani combos that leave foodies utterly confused. Take strawberry biryani and chocolate biryani for instance. We recently came across another such bizarre biryani recipe. And it's called Chinese biryani. Yes, you read that right!





This Chinese biryani recently went viral on YouTube. Shared on YouTube channel Cooking With Sariya, this video has garnered more than 85 lakh views. Take a look:





Made with chicken and vegetables, this dish looks much like Chinese fried rice. While some appreciated the dish, others seemed not so happy with the Chinese biryani combo.





"Very Nice , I am Student .. And I live in Hostel life .. Thank you so much Respected Chief," wrote a person in the comments section (of the video). Another comment read, "Wow it's amazing result and taste was yummy."





However, a person took to Twitter to post, "I have seen everything."





"WTH. Has she just added few extra things and called egg fried rice Chinese biryani lol," read a comment. Another Twitter user wrote, "Now that you've watched this, things won't be the same for you at your favorite Chinese restaurant, this agony was self-inflicted."





What do you think about this unique (read: bizarre) Chinese biryani? Let us know in the comments below.









