Weight Loss: Vitamin A In Winters May Help Burn Fat Faster (Study); Some Foods You Can Eat

Weight loss diet: Vitamin A-rich foods may be beneficial.

Highlights A study linked sufficient vitamin A level to weight loss in winter.

It was found that cold temperatures and vitamin A can burn fat faster.

Here are some vitamin A-rich foods you can add to your winter diet.

Winters can make many of us lethargic and a bit too lazy to work out. The irony is that we also tend to indulge in fatty and sweet foods, which leads to more weight gain. Only if we could eat to our heart's content to keep us warm during the chilling weather and still not gain weight, or better still, lose some. This may seem like just a wishful thinking, but what if we tell you that it might actually come true!?

Believe it or not, a research found out that sufficient level of vitamin A during winter may promote weight loss. Shocking, right? Well, it is a little hard to believe but you never know this may actually work!





The study published in the journal of Molecular Metabolism claims that cold temperatures coupled with increased Vitamin A could burn the body fat faster. How? Cold temperature and vitamin A are capable of converting white fat, storing excess calories to brown fat, which "stimulates fat burning and heat generation."





Weight loss can be achieved through a healthy diet.

Photo Credit: iStock

If you believe in these finding and want to replenish your system with vitamin A, here are some foods you can add to your winter diet.





Vitamin A-rich Foods For Winter Diet:

1.Green Leafy Vegetables

Winter produce abounds with greens. Sarson, palak, methi, and so many fresh green vegetable options are available to fill you up with vitamin A.





2. Carrots

Another winter-special food, carrot available during this season is sweeter and bright red in colour, which makes our meals tastier and prettier.





3. Meat

'Gorge on your favourite chicken and mutton dishes with liver for great taste and loads of vitamin A.





4. Fish

Another preferred food of non-vegetarians, fish eaten in any form can provide you with a good amount of vitamin A. The season calls for a nice barbeque meal, so grill and enjoy fish along with chicken and mutton, and other meats in your next cookout.





5. Herbs

Stock up your pantry with different herbs like parsley, basil, oregano etc. to add some fresh and striking flavours to your winter meals.





Coming back to the study, one of the study's lead researchers, Florian Kiefer from the Medical University of Vienna, cautioned against taking large quantities of vitamin A supplements in an effort to lose weight. The best way to go about it is by enriching your diet through these vitamin A-rich foods.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



