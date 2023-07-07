Just a week after Swiggy, food aggregator Zomato unveiled its Zomato Food Trends (ZFT). This publicly available data analysis platform was launched on June 30. It aims in aiding the restaurant partners in taking a data-driven approach. It includes detailed information about prices, dishes and locations. This year, the trend has given an interesting insight into what Indians love to eat. Guess what? Right after its competitor, Zomato also crowned chicken biryani to be the most ordered and trending dish in the country. We are sure that didn't come as a surprise. After all, we share a mutual love for this delectable dish. When it came to the most trending cuisine, North Indian cuisine reigned undisputed. It was once again followed by our much-loved biryani.





The second position on the trending dishes list was occupied by Chaat, with 97 points. Well, it surely makes sense. Next up? Sandwich with 49 points. The fourth and fifth positions were occupied by chicken starters and dosa with similar 47 points. On the trending cuisines list, after biryani, the third position was taken by Oriental cuisine with 37 points. Our beloved pizza and South Indian cuisine fall in the fourth and fifth position with 36 points.





According to news agency PTI, for the launch of its food trends, Zomato released a statement claiming ZFT to be an open platform, which will be accessible to the general public, without any charges. The report revealed that ZFT provides insights, after analysing data from millions of transactions, done across hundreds of cities in India. The report quoted it as saying, “Restaurant partners can use these insights to customise their strategies and undertake data-driven decisions to accelerate and amplify their success.”



