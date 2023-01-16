Weight loss is one common goal that we all strive to achieve. We try all sorts of unique diets and exercise regimes to shed those stubborn kilos. The internet, meanwhile, is filled with all kinds of dieting advice and weight loss hacks for people like us. Whey protein powder, for instance, is one nutritional supplement we have all heard of. Fitness enthusiasts often swear by this hack to add more muscle mass or meet their fitness goals. But what exactly is whey protein? And can it actually be beneficial for those trying to lose weight? Here's all you need to know about whey protein and its health benefits.

What Is Whey Protein?

Simply put, whey protein or whey is one of the by-products that come out of the process of making cheese out of milk. This watery substance is extremely rich in protein, which our traditions recommend against throwing it away. Whey protein can be consumed to add up to the daily protein requirement.





Whey protein is the watery residue left after making milk from cheese. Photo: iStock

Is Whey Protein A Complete Source Of Protein?

Studies have found that whey protein is a complete source of protein, containing all the 22 amino acids that our body requires. It is also said that since whey protein is water-soluble, our body absorbs it much faster.





According to Bangalore-based clinical nutritionist Anju Sood, "Whey protein is certainly one of the best protein sources to include in your diet, especially if you are a vegetarian. It is also very easy to digest. This is what makes it so popular."

Can Whey Protein Help In Losing Weight? | Health Benefits Of Whey Protein

Thanks to the abundance of protein content in whey, it makes for an excellent addition to the weight loss diet. Protein is a nutrient that helps promote satiety, curb food cravings and keep us full for longer. Whey protein also promotes smooth digestion. Thus, all these properties mean that they can help in losing weight and building a healthier, fitter body.





Apart from this, research suggests that whey protein may help manage cholesterol and blood pressure too. It may also have a positive effect on high blood sugar and boost immunity as well, as per experts.





Whey protein is a great addition to your weight loss diet. Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Natural Whey Protein At Home | Healthy Whey Protein Recipe

While there are many whey protein powders and supplements available in the market today, there is a need to exercise caution while purchasing them. "Whether or not you need protein powder, it is always necessary to - match powders to your needs, check for the type of protein/protein quantity, don't blindly add powder without working out and fortifying with protein sources and always check for the label and ingredients," revealed nutritionist Lovneet Batra.





Further, Instead of using store-bought whey protein or protein powder, why not make your own at home? So, if you want to make natural whey protein at home, we have a recipe for you.





Click here for a healthy homemade whey protein recipe.