High-Protein Diet: 5 Creative Ways To Include <i>Dahi Ka Pani</i> (Whey Water) In Your Diet

Somdatta Saha | Updated: July 20, 2020 16:35 IST
Whey protein and its popularity among fitness enthusiasts need no separate introduction! Also called 'dahi ka pani', it is the lime-yellowish liquid component left after curdling milk for preparing chhena, paneer and dahi. You may get a wide range of whey protein powder and supplements in the market, but why to pick from the stores when you can make it at home without adding any preservatives to it? Yes, you heard it right! You can easily prepare liquid whey protein at home, that too in less than 15 minutes.
Step 1. Boil the milk and switch off the flame.
Step 2. Add lime juice or vinegar to the milk and let it curdle.
Step 3. When you see the milk turning into chhena and getting separated from the water, strain it. You will get a bowl of whey water in a jiffy.
If kept properly, dahi ka paani can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 5-6 days. All you need to do is to bring the water to room temperature and pour it in a sterilised, air-tight glass bottle.
Also Read: High-Protein Vegetarian Diet: 4 Interesting Ways Of Cooking With Soya Chunks
Hence, health experts often suggest adding whey protein to your regular diet regime for overall well-being, both for dieters and non-dieters. Here we bring you some creative ways to include dahi ka pani in your everyday meal.
So now on, think before throwing the excess water after making paneer or dahi.
Comments
About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.