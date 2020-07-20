High-Protein Diet: 5 Creative Ways To Include <i>Dahi Ka Pani</i> (Whey Water) In Your Diet

Instead of regular water, you can use whey water to knead the dough for roti

Whey protein and its popularity among fitness enthusiasts need no separate introduction! Also called 'dahi ka pani', it is the lime-yellowish liquid component left after curdling milk for preparing chhena, paneer and dahi. You may get a wide range of whey protein powder and supplements in the market, but why to pick from the stores when you can make it at home without adding any preservatives to it? Yes, you heard it right! You can easily prepare liquid whey protein at home, that too in less than 15 minutes.





How To Make Whey Water At Home | 3-Step Whey Water Recipe:

Step 1. Boil the milk and switch off the flame.





Step 2. Add lime juice or vinegar to the milk and let it curdle.





Step 3. When you see the milk turning into chhena and getting separated from the water, strain it. You will get a bowl of whey water in a jiffy.





How To Store Whey Water (Dahi Ka Pani):

If kept properly, dahi ka paani can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 5-6 days. All you need to do is to bring the water to room temperature and pour it in a sterilised, air-tight glass bottle.





You may also use whey water to soak legumes and rice before cooking them

Health Benefits Of Whey Water (Dahi Ka Pani):

This liquid whey protein is packed with all the amino acids and various health benefitting properties, including vitamin, minerals, lactose and more.

Whey protein helps promote weight loss, strengthen muscles, boost digestion, manage cholesterol and more.

Hence, health experts often suggest adding whey protein to your regular diet regime for overall well-being, both for dieters and non-dieters. Here we bring you some creative ways to include dahi ka pani in your everyday meal.





5 Ways To Include Whey Water In Your Diet:

Instead of regular water, you can use whey water to knead the dough for making rotis. This will not only add some goodness to the flatbread but also make it extra soft and fluffy.

This water can be used to prepare smoothie or fruit juice for a protein-rich breakfast.

Whey water is also used for baking purposes. You can add whey to the recipes that need inclusion of water in the batter.

It can also be used as broth for preparing soup or any gravy-based dish.

You may also use it to soak legumes and rice before cooking them.

So now on, think before throwing the excess water after making paneer or dahi.





Eat Healthy, Stay Happy!