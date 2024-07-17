Imagine coming home after a long, tiring day and looking for something to eat that is not too overpowering in flavours. You just wish to have a fuss-free meal that is as easy to digest as it is to cook. Enter - khichdi. There is something comforting about this simple dish. Prepared by combining rice, lentils, spices and veggies into a perfectly balanced mixture, this one feels like a hug on a plate. The soft, mushy texture and mild flavour of khichdi make it an ideal comfort food, soothing both the stomach and the soul. Well, we are not the only ones who think so, even Bollywood celebs do. Neena Gupta feels that "Khichdi is the best," and we can't agree more! The Badhai Ho actress shared a photo of her meal on Instagram Stories. It is none other than a steaming bowl of plain, yellow khichdi. She also had some of it served on a white plate.

Whether you're feeling under the weather or just in need of a mess-free meal, plain Khichdi is all you need to feel nourished and comforted.

Easy Khichdi Recipes To Try This Week

Here are some easy-peasy recipes we have curated for you to indulge in your favourite comfort food:

1. Moong Dal Ki Khichdi

This one has split green gram and rice together for a yummy flavour. A perfect one-pot meal, easy to prepare with all the essential nutrients. Recipe inside.

2. Masala Vegetable Khichdi

Not a fan of the plain khichdi and want a twist of flavours along with it? Here, we have a special masala khichdi that might serve you just right. From carrots to beans, you can add the vegetables of your choice for the ultimate comfort. Recipe here.

3. Gajar Matar Khichdi

This one is for those who don't like vegetables in their khichdi. All you need is a bowl of peas and rice for this oh-so-yummy delight. Don't forget to add cumin tadka before serving. Recipe here.

4. Bengali-Style Khichuri

This one is our favourite. If you are a khichdi lover, you must try this version. Trust us. Click here for the recipe.

5. Bajre Ki Khichdi

For all the health enthusiasts, we have a killer combination waiting for you. After a long day at work, a piping hot bowl of khichdi with oodles of ghee will surely uplift your spirits. Recipe here.

